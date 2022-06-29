While women's sports have made strides over the years, there is still a long way to go.
Women's sports have come a long way after 50 years of Title IX, but there are many aspects that can still be better. Maybe the most simple and basic aspect of those aspects is just showing respect to the athletes and sports.
You would think it would be easy to just not put down women and women's sports, but that does not seem to be the case. A scroll through comment sections and replies across social media platforms shows that is not the case.
One scroll through comment sections can lead you to comments like “not a sport” or “don't care.” There are also other varieties of basically the same comments that continue to get old.
I can't help but think some of those comments must be from bots because it is hard to fathom how so many people can be so insulting, unoriginal and not funny. I could also be extremely naive in thinking that.
The “not a sport” comments are particularly enraging because these athletes are some of the best at what they do, and I would throw out a guess that they are better than the commenters themselves.
These athletes dedicate their lives to their craft only to be put down by people from behind a computer screen.
Why?
Why must we put down women's sports?
I wish I had the answer to those questions, but I do not have any answers. I am curious as to why people need to do this.
If it's an attempt to be funny, that is a failure on every front.
And I am not even saying you have to sit down and watch every single women's game you can find. I am not saying that all.
What I am saying is that while these sports might not be for you, you do not need to go out of your way to put down the sports and the athletes. That seems like a pretty basic request to humanity.
Just don't demean the work of the athletes and those women's sports. That is all I am asking here, and I do not feel like I am asking for that much.
It's a basic request that should be easy to follow. Those involved with the sports do not deserve to be the butt of so many jokes.
They are not punchlines.
And while I am here, investing in women's sports is another form of respect. And the investment in these sports as paid off.
Look at the Women's College World Series as an example. Both ESPN and Front Office Sports have reported monster viewership numbers.
The investment and respect shown have paid off, and those things need to continue for the strides to continue.
Simply showing respect should not be very hard in the first place. It makes no sense why it seems so hard for some.
