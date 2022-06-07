The University of Science & Arts of Oklahoma softball team earned praise throughout another strong season for one of the NAIA's best softball programs.
Over the past few seasons, the Drovers have become one of the best and have earned praise for their efforts, and the softball program deserves praise. The Drovers not only deserve recognition for their performance and success, but they also deserve recognition for how they represent themselves and the community.
You go out to a Bill Smith Ballpark to watch a game, and you find yourself a team that loves being out there. You see a team that knows how to have fun, and that comes across to the viewers and helps leads to success.
Head coach Jadyn Wallis has built a dominant program, and a part of that program is being able to compete in a fun environment.
When you go to a game, you can expect to hear all kinds of chants. You can expect to see different types of hats, maybe a gingerbread man and even an inflatable shark.
It is almost impossible not to go to a game as a journalist or just a fan and not find yourself smiling. In today's landscape, being able to find reasons to just smile is extremely important.
The Drovers deserve praise for providing reasons to smile.
And the softball team has also been big for the city for multiple reasons. Science & Arts has gotten to host an NAIA Softball National Championship Opening Round back-to-back seasons.
What that has done is brought in teams and people from across the country to the city, bringing more recognition to Chickasha. And Chickasha stepped up in what has become a symbiotic relationship.
The people came out to support the Drovers, and the Drovers delivered three winning performances to advance to the NAIA Softball World Series this past season.
And selfishly, the Drovers have helped me out with stories on several occasions, providing great quotes to make stories better. They have helped me get in contact with other players as well.
Wallis and the players have been nothing short of helpful during my time covering them, and they deserve credit.
And then you have to give credit to the Drovers for what they have done on the field, qualifying for three of the past world World Series that have occurred. The Drovers have shown they belong with the country's best in what might be the best softball state in the country.
They just finished third at the NAIA Softball World Series, winning a pair of elimination games in the process and taking the top seed to a 10th inning.
The point of this column is to give credit to the program, so do not be afraid to applaud the program. It deserves a standing ovation.
