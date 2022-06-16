The 2021 and 2022 sports seasons might be over, but that does not mean we cannot look back.
The past athletic year saw several big moments and big plays from teams across the area. Teams won at the buzzer, made runs in the playoffs, and state champions got crowned.
Grady County has been a strong area in the Oklahoma sports world. Schools tend to have strong teams in at least one sport, and the results have shown.The athletes and coaches deserve credit for the success they had this past athletic year.
Their hard work showed and paid off in differing amounts of success.
The point of this column is to give that credit to everyone who worked so hard and worked so hard through different types of adversity. Your efforts are appreciated by me, your coaches, schools and the surrounding communities.
Just getting out on the field, court and other types of sports environments is worth the respect from everybody. It is not an easy thing to go out and perform in front of crowds against other teams, but you all managed to do it.
For the next part of this summer, I will be trying to look back at the big moments and big plays from the past athletic year. I will not be able to focus on every single moment and play, but I will try to give attention to as many as I can.
I will start with a story on the biggest storylines from the past athletic year in one story, and then I might try to focus on some of those individual storylines.
Again, the point of all this is to give as much credit to those who worked hard as possible. They deserve it.
The past athletic year was a strong one and a special one to cover. Let's look back.
