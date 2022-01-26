EDITOR'S NOTE: This column will be online only.
The Grady County Tournament is a special event.
The tournament took place in Rush Springs last week and continued to show why it is one of the top events on the calendar, for me at least. That does not mean the week is not hectic for everyone involved.
For me, the tournament consists of 22 games over the course of five days, and there is a day off on Wednesday. Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday consist of four games per day. Saturday is a marathon with six games taking place.
While the week is busy for everyone involved, I also find the tournament to be a special week on the calendar.
As one person, it can be hard to cover every single school in my area. The GCT is a good fix for that, at least in basketball.
The event features many of the schools across the area and gives me a chance to cover teams I do not get many chances to see across the season.
Outside of the GCT, getting to see other schools can be difficult. I try my best to get to as many schools as possible, but the tournament itself is my best opportunity.
And seeing all of the area schools, not separated by too many miles, play each other on the court is always special. It always feels like there is a little extra meaning seeing two teams fairly close to each other meeting on the court, sometimes for a title.
The GCT almost always produces several good stories as well.
For instance, this season had a shorthanded girls team from Amber-Pocasset win the title. It had the Minco boys get back to the top of the GCT after missing out on the title game last season.
You had the Verden Lady Tigers and Dibble Demons win the consolation titles.
The Minco Lady Bulldogs finished second and had their best result at the GCT since 2013. Am-Po boys also finished second.
The Rush Springs girls and Alex boys finished third in close games.
Alex's Chase Byrne had an extremely memorable individual performance in the battle for third place. He scored 27 second-half points in a win over Lexington that had him finish with 31 points.
That was not even the only 30-point game. Verden's Whitney McHugh dropped 30 in a game as well.
As I said before, the GCT is a special event. It is special every year.
Credit also needs to go to the schools and their staffs who host the tournament each year.
It cannot be easy putting on an event like this, but every year each school district does a great job. They get my thanks.
I love getting to cover the GCT and love that we got to have every scheduled game go on last week. I look forward to covering more.
