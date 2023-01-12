It's almost time for the Grady County Tournament.
Each year, area teams come together to compete in a tournament that has become one of the biggest sports traditions in the area, if not the entire state. It is a great week in which teams compete for bragging rights in the area.
That week is next week.
It's a tournament that means a lot to the players and coaches, especially when competing against schools not too far from each other in a tournament. The reactions after wins, especially on the final day of the tournament, show exactly what the tournament means to those involved.
There is just something extra special about the tournament.
And it's that special something that makes covering the GCT an amazing experience. I have gotten to cover several of these tournaments now, and the experience is always something special to be at.
Covering the tournament can be an exhausting experience because it is more than 20 games in five days. But it is also a worthwhile experience.
I love getting to spend a week at a different location. And the hosts always do a great job hosting the tournament.
I love getting to cover the teams I do not get to cover a whole lot. Being the only sports person makes it hard to get to every team, so this is a great opportunity to see the teams at least once.
With all of that being said, I cannot wait for another week of this tournament. I know the teams will fight in every game, and I know Verden will be a great host of the tournament.
Here's to the Grady County Tournament.
