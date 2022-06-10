When covering sports, you always come across athletes that give off nothing but positive vibes.
Former Chickasha standout Lynnsie Elam is one of those athletes, and those vibes paid off as she continued her softball career at the University of Oklahoma. Elam has given off positivity and has ended up making an entire city and university proud of her accomplishments.
As a softball player, Elam won two state championships in Chickasha by delivering a game-winning hit in each title game. She also added two national titles at Oklahoma.
While the accomplishments are things to be proud of themselves, the way Elam has done things and handled things has probably made people even more proud.
Elam has faced adversity in her life and has continued to fight and work hard. She has shown the ability to lead, no matter the level.
Her hard work and leadership have shown at the college level, and so has the love from those within the softball program. Elam has been a multi-year captain for the Sooners.
Being a captain is something Elam has not taken lightly, and she appreciates the support she has gotten from her teammates. And when you read quotes about Elam, you find nothing but positive things.
And Chickasha has shown its support for Elam as well. A scroll through Facebook shows different posts about how proud someone is of Elam, and that is more support Elam has taken to heart.
And having gotten to cover Elam in high school and having gotten to interview her a couple of times, it is easy to see how Elam has made the city proud. It is easy to see how good of an example she has been four those around her and younger generations.
Elam is a person who has done things the right way, even through adversity. She has made a lot of people proud in the process.
