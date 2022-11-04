The Chickasha football program put the “Fightin'” in Fightin' Chicks.
In a season filled with adversity, the Fightin' Chicks never gave up and fought through to earn seven victories and a spot in the Class 4A postseason. That ability to keep fighting in trying times showed up in Thursday's game at Cache.
Down 22-0 and having lost Ma'lek Murphy earlier in the game, Chickasha could have gone down without a fight. Instead, the Fightin' Chicks kept fighting and made their way back to earn a win that kept their season alive.
According to coach Ross Carter after the game, getting the win was about being able to “survive the storm.”
The storm against Cache was one of many storms the football program has faced this season, and it was another storm that the program has been able to weather. The comeback was a true story about what that fighting spirit can accomplish, and it was a remarkable sight to see.
It was not just remarkable to see from a sports standpoint, but it was remarkable from a humanity standpoint as well. It showed just what teams and people can do with that ability to keep fighting.
While talking with Carter after the game, it was easy to see how proud he was of the team and the accomplishments this season. The celebration with the coaches and players after the game showed just how much the comeback, win and playoff spot meant to the program.
Chickasha's night suddenly became magical after seeming like a night of despair. And because of the fight that Chickasha showed, the team's season is still alive.
It was definitely something to behold.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.