Do we appreciate greatness enough?
Watching the University of Oklahoma softball team and reading all of the discourse about the softball program this season got me thinking about that question. Why do so many people refuse to appreciate greatness, and do we appreciate it enough?
And I include myself in this group because I have done the same growing up watching sports like football, basketball and tennis. In reality, I have discovered as I have gotten older that I have been extremely lucky to be able to watch some of the best athletes and teams of all time.
My problems start when people start denigrating athletes as if they are not people. That is where I have to question why people cannot just appreciate what they are watching, even if they do not like what they are watching.
I must admit that I have lived in Oklahoma all of my life and grew up watching Oklahoma sports. But, at the same time, I would also say what I am about to say for any team.
If UCLA was dominating right now and was a dynasty like what Oklahoma has seemingly become, I would say the same thing to the detractors.
You do not have to like what you are watching. You might not be a fan of Oklahoma, so it makes sense that you do not necessarily want to watch them dominate.
I get that.
What I do not get is going out of your way to purposefully talk down on the athletes or the coaches because you do not like seeing them win. I do not get calling them names because they throw a bat down and yell toward their dugout.
They are celebrating themselves, not taunting their opponents. What is the big deal?
Making up excuses for winning and calling them names for how they play with passion and emotion is just not OK. And quite frankly, it seems kind of miserable.
It is also classless, as some might say about Oklahoma.
Oklahoma softball has become one of the top programs of our time in the last decade. You do not have to like it, but you at least have to respect what Patty Gasso, the coaching staff, the athletes and the school have built over the years.
The program has now won three titles in a row and six in 10 seasons. It has a 53-game winning streak heading to next season and just went 61-1 en route to another championship.
The numbers speak for themselves. Trying to put down their hard work and success is once again, classless.
Saying all of that, I feel like the answer to one of my questions is that we do not appreciate greatness enough. I hope I am wrong because there is so much out there that is so much fun and brings joy to a lot of people.
Oklahoma’s passion is going down to the younger generations and bringing that joy to those generations. That is a good thing, despite what some believe.
Why can we not enjoy what we are watching? Why can we not appreciate greatness?
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.