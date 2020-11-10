Several Chickasha wrestlers recently fared well at the Blanchard Open.
According to wrestling coach Chad Randle, several wrestlers came away with titles across multiple divisions.
In the Open Division, Randle said that Cru Foster, Jaxon Randle, Morgan Henry, Noah Knight, Jarrett Patty, Aubrey Ryans and Brayden Dougherty all finished as champions. He said that Case Bussard and Chase Burrows finished second.
According to Randle, Caden McElroy finished third. Brody Bussard and Zak McKee finished fourth.
In the Novice Division, Randle said that Cato Varela, Cruz Bussard, Tyson Kirk, Brody Bussard and Morgan Henry all ended up as champions. He also said that Joseph Pennington finished second, and Case Bussard ended the tournament in third place.
Randle said that Kali Johnson and Jayzlynn Johnson finished fourth.
