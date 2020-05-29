Prep sports are making a return to Oklahoma, including Chickasha.
Chickasha released its plans to begin summer activities and its Summer Pride program with protocols to follow because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Summer athletics in Chickasha can begin Monday, and Summer Pride will begin a week later, June 8.
Waiver forms are available to sign as a part of Chickasha's plan. Chickasha has released a list of guidelines that will need to be followed at summer events and activities and will not punish athletes for absences.
Chickasha's list of guidelines includes social distancing in the stands for outdoor sports, temperature checks, sanitizing facilities and other protocols to follow. According to the plan, no fans are allowed in indoor sports.
As for Summer Pride, the program is free and will end late July. According to the schedule, the high school students will go from 7:30 a.m. to 9 a.m., while middle school students and younger will go from 9 a.m. to 10:15 a.m. The program will be held Monday through Tuesday each week it takes place.
Chickasha has provided a list of COVID-19 protocols to follow for the program, and the locker rooms will be closed.
The dead period will take place June 27 through July 5 unless changed buy the Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association.
The OSSAA board members rejected a proposal to phase in a return to sports and gave school districts the opportunity to open up sports again as soon as they saw fit.
The protocols are posted with this story.
