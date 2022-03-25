EDITOR'S NOTE: This story will be online only.
Chickasha soccer and baseball began their tournaments.
The soccer teams and baseball team are each hosting tournaments in Chickasha this week, and the two teams began those tournaments Thursday. The three teams each went unbeaten Thursday, going a combined 4-0 on the day.
Soccer
The soccer teams started tournament play at Hampton Field with shutout victories in their first matches of tournament action.
The Lady Chicks opened their tournament with a shutout victory over U.S. Grant. After seemingly having control in a scoreless first half, Chickasha got second-half goals from Miya Ingram and Melissa Haunpo in a 2-0 victory over its opponent.
The Lady Chicks will play again Saturday and will begin their day at approximately 11 a.m.
The Chickasha boys picked up a 6-0 victory over Elgin. The Fightin' Chicks scored two goals in the first half and four goals in the second half.
Cade Rayburn and Quentin Mantooth each scored multiple goals and combined for a majority of the goals in the win.
The Fightin' Chicks will play again Saturday and will begin their day at approximately 12:30 p.m.
Baseball
The Fightin' Chicks began pool play Thursday and won a pair of games.
Chickasha ended an 11-2 win over Dibble in the bottom half of the sixth inning. The Fightin' Chicks got five RBIs and three hits from Logan Palesano in the win over Dibble.
Chickasha also beat Guymon in pool play Thursday, and pool play continues today. The tournament ends tomorrow.
