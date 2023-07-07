The last year of Chickasha athletics had big moments.
For Chickasha, plenty of big moments and big plays resulted in big results. Those plays helped clinch playoff spots, win playoff matches or maybe helped win crucial district games.
But there were too many plays in too many sports to list in one story. Listed below are just some of the big plays from Chickasha athletics over the past year.
Bowen gives Chickasha football lead over Cache
A playoff spot was on the line when Chickasha football traveled to Cache for the final game of the regular season in 2022.
The Fightin’ Chicks lost star running back Ma’lek Murphy in the first half and had to rally for a win, trailing 22-7 at halftime. Without Murphy, Landon Bowen entered the game and became an unstoppable force at running back for the Fightin’ Chicks.
And his running ability helped Chickasha complete the comeback. His second touchdown run of the game came in the fourth quarter, and it gave the Fightin’ Chicks their first lead of the game.
Chickasha held on and advanced to the Class 4A postseason.
Eaton homers against Newcastle
The Chickasha softball team had some dramatic wins and plays against Newcastle during the 2022 season. One of those plays took place in Newcastle, during the teams’ first district matchup against each other.
Newcastle jumped out to a 4-0 lead through five innings of the game, but the Lady Chicks had a rally in them. Allison Couch and Allyson Arthur reached base to set up star Leighanne Eaton, and Eaton delivered a shining moment.
She crushed a three-run bomb that sent Chickasha fans and players into a frenzy, and the Lady Chicks held on for a 5-4 victory.
Patty escapes in second period of title match
Jarrett Patty has his name in the history books of Chickasha athletics, and he completed an undefeated season with a 106-pound state title in Class 4A as a freshman.
His state championship match only featured one point, but he was on the right side of a 1-0 victory.
Patty and his opponent were in a 0-0 draw in the second period, but Patty was able to take the lead for good. His second-period escape was good enough to secure another individual state championship for Chickasha wrestling.
Zhidov scores OT goal against Weatherford
The Chickasha Fightin’ Chicks had momentum in the first round of the Class 4A postseason, but a tying goal from their opponent ended up sending the match to overtime.
Chickasha held a 1-0 lead in the second half against Weatherford, but the Eagles tied the match at one before Chickasha was able to come through.
The ball ended up at the feet of Zane Zhidov in a dangerous position not too long after the start of the overtime period, and Zhidov took advantage. The senior struck and scored, sending Chickasha on in the playoffs.
Bordwine homers against Newcastle
For Alli Bordwine, just getting back to the field for any part of her senior season was a special accomplishment.
Bordwine missed most of the 2022 season with an injury but made her return late in the season and made an impact for the Lady Chicks. Not long after her return, Bordwine homered against Newcastle in the teams’ second district meeting of the season.
Chickasha trailed by four runs again before coming away with a victory, thanks to several home runs to go along with Bordwine’s home run. Bordwine said that moment felt like something from a movie after putting in the hard work to get back to playing.
