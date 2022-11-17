Seeing a player being able to sign to continue their career at the next level is a special moment for a coach.
For Chickasha head softball coach Lauren Whatley, last week was an extremely special week as a coach. In total, four Chickasha softball players signed national letters of intent to attend two different schools.
Three Chickasha players will continue their careers at the University of Science & Arts of Oklahoma in Chickasha. Another Chickasha player signed to continue her career at Oklahoma Baptist University in Shawnee.
Whatley has loved getting to coach the four players through the years. The group helped Chickasha softball come back from a single-digit win season and resulted in a special coaching experience.
The trio of Allyson Arthur, Leighanne Eaton and Allison Couch will be continuing their careers in Chickasha. Getting to coach a trio like that and the rest of the senior class has been special for Whatley.
“It’s been a coach's dream to coach a trio like this and, to go even further, to coach a senior class like this group of seniors,” she said. “The things this group has accomplished together are pretty awesome, and to see them going on to continue their academic and athletic careers together at USAO is exciting.”
Whatley believes the group will accomplish a lot at the school.
“They will be close enough that I can continue to watch them. And I can bet they will accomplish some great things at USAO," she said.
Meanwhile, Chickasha senior Alli Bordwine will be continuing her career at OBU. Bordwine became a leader for the Lady Chicks, and Whatley was in awe of what Bordwine was able to fight through.
Bordwine suffered an injury during the spring season and was able to fight back to play during the fall season.
“It was heartbreaking when Alli tore her ACL. She has always set high expectations for herself, and she had goals she wanted to accomplish this year as a senior,” Whatley said. “It’s really hard to go into your senior year not being able to play, especially after starting the three previous seasons. … It would have been easy for her to be upset and frustrated, but she wasn’t.”
According to Whatley, Bordwine always showed up with a positive attitude, encouraging everyone while she was unable to play. Her hard work also helped her get back on the field.
“She was at every practice with an upbeat attitude. And she cheered for her teammates and encouraged them daily,” Whatley said. “With hard work, and she is a very hard worker, she was able to step back on the field like she hadn’t missed a beat.
“She continued her streak of hitting above .400, and she was a leader for our team. I wish her the best at OBU, and I truly believe she will do and accomplish great things in the next four years at OBU.”
