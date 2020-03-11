The Chickasha soccer teams won in different ways.
The Lady Chicks trailed Cordell by one goal two different times at Hampton Field in Chickasha on Tuesday but still came away with a victory. After being tied 2-2 at the end of 80 minutes, the two teams went to penalty kicks to decide the winner. The Lady Chicks outscored the Lady Blue Devils 2-0 in the PK shootout to win the match.
The Chickasha boys got to 4-0 on the season with a 10-0 home win over Cordell in the second match of the evening. The match ended after Chickasha's 10th goal early in the second half.
Barring any changes, Chickasha will play at U.S. Grant on Thursday.
Girls
The Lady Chicks were able to get to 2-2 on the season after an 0-2 start through their first two matches.
It did not take Cordell long to take a 1-0 lead in the match. The Lady Blue Devils scored their first goal less than 30 seconds after the start of the match, but Chickasha was able to keep Cordell from scoring the rest of the half and only trailed 1-0 at halftime.
The Lady Chicks finally broke through in the second half to tie the match. Cheyanne Hartline took on a charging keeper, releasing a ball that made its way past the keeper and made the score 1-1.
Cordell eventually scored again to take a 2-1 lead, but Lexi Albright was able to even the match at two goals apiece.
In the shootout, Brianna Alexander stepped up in goal for the Lady Chicks and helped hold Cordell to four misses in a row. Albright and Chloee Steelman made their kicks to help the Lady Chicks seal the victory.
Boys
The Chickasha boys had three players score at least two goals in their win over Cordell.
Juan DeLeon led the Fightin' Chicks with his four first-half goals. Quentin Mantooth got the offensive onslaught started and scored all three of his goals in the first half.
Zane Zhidov scored his two goals in the first half, and the Fightin’ Chicks led 9-0 at halftime. Cesar Loredo's goal early in the second half ended the match.
