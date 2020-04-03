The Chickasha soccer teams were building momentum.
The girls and boys each played four matches before the stoppage of play due to COVID-19 concerns. The two teams were .500 or better and were building on win streaks. Chickasha's final results were wins against Cordell at home.
The Lady Chicks started with two losses in their first two matches of the season. But things started to turn in their third match of the season, the start of a two-match win streak to get to .500.
The Lady Chicks picked up their first win of the season in their third match, beating Bridge Creek to get to 1-2 on the season.
In their fourth match of the season, the Lady Chicks trailed Cordell by one goal two different times throughout the match, but goals from Cheyanne Hartline and Lexi Albright evened the match each time the team trailed by one.
The Lady Chicks eventually topped the Lady Blue Devils after the match went to penalty kicks.
As for the boys, Chickasha ended up finishing the season without a loss in four matches. During their 4-0 run, the Fightin’ Chicks outscored their opponents 23-1 and shut out the final three teams they played.
In what turned out to be the final match of the season, Chickasha ended its match with Cordell early in the second half. Chickasha beat Cordell 10-0, completing the victory on a goal from Cesar Loredo.
Three Chickasha players scored multiple goals in the win over Cordell. Juan DeLeon scored four goals in the win. Quentin Mantooth scored three goals, and Zane Zhidov scored twice.
