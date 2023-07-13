Chickasha athletics had its fair share of big moments throughout the past athletic year.
And with the big moments that Chickasha had in whatever sport the athletes were playing, those moments came with some big performances. There are too many performances to list, but a small list is below.
Ma’lek Murphy/Chickasha blockers perform against Mustang JV
Against a team that Chickasha could not take lightly, even with a JV in the name, Ma’lek Murphy had a field day on the ground in a 50-36 victory.
When Chickasha needed to get a big play, the offense could just get the ball to Murphy. And Murphy seemingly delivered almost every time for the Fightin’ Chicks, if not every time.
In the end, Murphy ran for more than 400 yards against Mustang JV and ran for five touchdowns in the win, helping Chickasha snap a losing streak in the process. Murphy also surpassed 2,000 rushing yards on the season in the win.
But Murphy had some help in front of him, as he did for the rest of the season. Chickasha’s blockers, no matter the position, also deserve credit for their performances in helping Murphy have a huge game.
Allyson Arthur hits three home runs against Newcastle
Allyson Arthur played a huge role in helping Chickasha softball complete a district sweep of Newcastle during the season.
In Chickasha’s second win over Newcastle, Arthur stepped up with multiple home runs in a 10-5 win. She hit three home runs in the victory.
Arthur got Chickasha on the board with a solo home run in the game, and her second home run of the game helped Chickasha gain ground after falling behind 5-1 in the game. Her third home run came with Chickasha in the lead.
Arthur ended up with a 4-for-4 day at the plate.
King/Jones hat tricks
Audri King and Lainey Jones delivered first-half hat tricks for the Lady Chicks during the season.
King’s hat trick came in Chickasha’s tournament and came in the semifinals against Putnam City West. She scored Chickasha’s first three goals in a 4-0 win.
Chickasha went on and won the tournament.
Jones recorded a first-half hat trick against Newcastle in district play, and Chickasha won that match 5-0. Jones scored Chickasha’s first two goals of the match before scoring again to put Chickasha ahead 4-0.
Lopez helps Chickasha beat Blanchard
Playing a crucial district game against the defending Class 4A state champions, Chickasha needed a big performance.
And Chickasha got a big performance from Bryan Lopez, who gave Chickasha the lead for good in the game. With Chickasha trailing 2-0, Lopez recorded all four of his RBIs by hitting a grand slam in the win.
Chickasha picked up a 9-5 win.
Patty goes unbeaten as a freshman
When making a list of some of the best individual Chickasha performances, it is hard to ignore what Jarrett Patty did in his freshman season.
Following in the footsteps of an unbeaten season by Dylan Bratt that resulted in a state title, Patty was facing serious pressure to follow up in the same class. That pressure did not bother him.
All Patty did was go unbeaten and win a state championship for the Fightin’ Chicks, giving Chickasha a stranglehold on the 106-pound class in Class 4A.
At the state tournament in Oklahoma City, Patty went 3-0 en route to the title. He won his first two matches by fall before picking up a 1-0 victory in the championship match.
