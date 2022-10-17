The Chickasha Board of Education approved a coach’s resignation.
The school board held its monthly meeting last week, and one of the resignations confirmed was from a football coach with the program. Chickasha’s school board approved the resignation of now former head coach Eric Gibson last week.
Superintendent Rick Croslin confirmed the approval of the resignation, and the approval came after the school district placed Gibson on administrative leave while it conducted an investigation of allegations. Croslin and the district also released a statement on the situation, which can be found in a previous story.
Gibson was in his first year as head coach. Ross Carter has been serving as interim head coach since the announcement from the school district.
