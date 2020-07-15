In coordination with the Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association, Chickasha is still planning on holding fall sports as scheduled.
Chickasha Superintendent Rick Croslin said during a virtual board meeting Monday that the district is still planning on having sports and other activities with increased safety measures due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Croslin discussed the subject while talking about a plan to open school back up in August.
“All athletics and activities will continue as planned, but with extra measures and protocols to ensure the safety of students and staff members,” Chickasha’s plan states.
Croslin said that the school district will be working with the OSSAA and other governing bodies as the year goes on. The OSSAA has stated that it does plan for fall sports to start on time as coronavirus cases have risen around the country.
“We will constantly be working with (the) OSSAA and every other governing body to make sure that we are doing the right thing for our kids,” Croslin said.
Chickasha’s plan for returning to school includes a traditional option and virtual option. There is also a blended option for seventh grade through 12th grade only. Croslin said that students participating in the virtual option cannot take part in extracurricular activities.
The OSSAA canceled all spring sports and the state basketball tournaments for Classes 2A through 6A in March because of the coronavirus. But sports have picked up in the summer after the OSSAA board voted no on a plan to phase in a return to sports.
Chickasha baseball became one team to see competitive action during the summer, competing in summer league play. Chickasha softball is competing in a summer league this month.
The first day of official practices in Oklahoma for fast-pitch softball, volleyball, cross country and fall baseball was Wednesday.
