Multiple Chickasha athletes recently qualified for the upcoming state powerlifting competition.
Chickasha competes in the large-school division and recently competed at the regional competition in Anadarko. Chickasha finished second as a team in Class 4A, and six athletes qualified for the state competition. The state competition will take place Friday in El Reno.
Ben Bowens finished first in the 168-pound division for Chickasha and managed to qualify for state. According to coach Joe Molder, Bowens also received honors for his performance at the meet and has a chance to break a state squat record Friday.
Cale Crawford finished third in the same division as Bowens and advanced to the state meet.
At 220 pounds, Malachi Paukei qualified for state with a second-place finish. JT Richie finished third at 220 pounds to qualify for state.
Noah Flores qualified for state and finished third at 145 pounds. Angel Carattini finished fifth at 242 pounds and advanced to Friday's meet.
