Chickasha football will be hosting a golf scramble later this month.
The football program's scramble will take place July 23 and will start at 8 a.m. at Chickasha Golf & Country Club. The scramble is a 27-team scramble.
The scramble will have three flights of teams and will have other things as well. There will also be food and a silent auction at the event.
The scramble will also have hole sponsors.
Anyone wanting more information about the scramble can reach out to Chickasha football's social media pages. The Twitter account is @ChickashaFB, and the Chickasha Fightin' Chick Quarterback Club page on Facebook has information.
