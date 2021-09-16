Chickasha cheerleaders have earned the opportunity to represent Chickasha on live national television by performing in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City this November.
The Spirit of America performance in the Parade will consist of approximately 650 cheerleaders from all over the country, and three of our very own will be representing Chickasha. Breauna Thibodeaux-Benoit, Naudia McDaniel and Monica Mills have committed to the event, and more Chickasha cheerleaders got selected.
They are each in need of $3,000 in sponsorships. If you or your business wish to support these young ladies in any way, please contact the CHS Cheer Booster Treasurer, Aubrey Mills at amills4508@gmail.com or message Chickasha Cheer 2021-2022 on Facebook.
Other awards given at the 2021 Cheer Camp are listed below.
TEAM AWARD
Perfect pyramid
Winner of Team Talent
Perfect Score Performance
Champions Cup
“At-large” bid to Open Nationals in Orlando in February
INDIVIDUAL AWARDS & RECOGNITION
Top Gun “Tumbling” finalist: Savannah Rivera (pictured bottom right of the All Star Team picture)
Top Gun “Jumps” finalists: Monica Mills & Breauna Thibodeaux-Benoit
Leadership Award: Brooklyn Green
