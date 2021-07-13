Chickasha High School will have new teams.
The Chickasha Board of Education held a meeting Monday and held a vote to approve new programs for CHS. The board unanimously approved clay target shooting and esports for CHS.
Clay target shooting
According to a document explaining the reasoning for the new addition, clay target shooting will provide “a unique and safe program for students to foster and deepen a love of shooting and the outdoors.”
A handbook posted with the agenda states that the program is a part of the Oklahoma Scholastic Shooting Sports Program and the Oklahoma State High School Clay Target League.
According to that handbook, the program is for ninth grade through 12th grade. Along with other subjects, the handbook mentions other qualifications and rules for safety.
According to the handbook, Mark Ingram is the head coach. The document with the reasoning for adding the program says that clay target shooting will begin after archery ends.
Esports
Following the board's approval of clay target shooting, the members also held a vote for esports and approved that addition to CHS.
A document posted with the agenda goes over the reason for adding esports to CHS.
“Esports is a growing program that current students find engaging and fun,” the document states.
According to that document, Chickasha's esports is now a part of the Western Oklahoma Esports League, and esports will start in the fall.
