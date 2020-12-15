Due to weather issues in Oklahoma, Chickasha basketball had to change course.
The Chickasha basketball teams were going to host Kingfisher on Tuesday, but those two games did not happen. Instead, the Chickasha teams played Anadarko in Chickasha and fell in both games.
The Lady Chicks suffered a 64-30 loss to Class 4A's top-ranked Lady Warriors. The Chickasha boys fell to Anadarko by 18 points, 57-39.
Girls
Despite the final score, Chickasha did not make things easy for Anadarko. The Lady Chicks only trailed by 10 points at halftime, but the Lady Warriors outscored Chickasha 38-14 in the second half to win by 34 points.
With a 15-6 lead after the first quarter, Anadarko threatened to pull away in the second quarter after scoring the first five points and taking a 14-point lead. But the Lady Chicks scored the next four points to get within 10 of the Lady Warriors and eventually went to the second half on a positive note.
With Chickasha trailing 26-14, Serenity Golightly made a basket to make the score 26-16. That 26-16 score was the score at halftime, and Anadarko was able to pull away in the third quarter.
Leighanne Eaton was the only double-figure scorer for Chickasha, finishing the game with 11 points. Golightly (nine points), Lexi Albright (six) and Chloee Steelman (four) all scored for Chickasha as well.
The loss to Anadarko dropped Chickasha to 3-4 on the season.
Boys
Anadarko's dominant second quarter ended up putting the Fightin’ Chicks in too big of a hole. Anadarko outscored Chickasha 18-2 in the second quarter and 39-37 in the other three quarters.
Chickasha found itself facing an 11-4 deficit in the first quarter before going on a 6-0 scoring run. The Fightin’ Chicks trailed 11-10 heading to the second quarter and 29-12 heading to the second half.
Xavier Copeland-McFadden scored Chickasha’s only two points in the second quarter.
Sooner Boardingham led Chickasha with 15 points in the loss, and Copeland-McFadden added 14 points. Ryder Choat (three points), Ma’lek Murphy (two), Izaya Russell (two), Cade Rayburn (two) and Steven Mays (one) completed the scoring for the Fightin’ Chicks.
The Fightin’ Chicks fell to 2-5 on the season with the loss.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.