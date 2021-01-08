The Chickasha basketball teams have been competing in tournament action.
The two teams have been playing in Anadarko's MidFirst Warrior Classic this week. The tournament began Thursday and will end Saturday.
The two teams both lost on Thursday but ended up splitting their games the following day. The girls lost their game, and the boys won their game.
Boys
The Fightin' Chicks were looking to bounce back from a 51-28 loss to Cache on Thursday and were also looking to snap a losing streak. They did both of those things Friday.
Chickasha met Capitol Hill for the second time this season and picked up its second win over Capitol Hill in the process. Chickasha first met Capitol Hill in Duncan's Southern Oklahoma Invitational in December.
Chickasha advanced to the consolation championship game with a 69-47 victory and will play Anadarko on Saturday. The game will start at approximately 2:30 p.m.
Girls
The Lady Chicks played ranked teams in their first two games of the tournament and fell by single digits in both games. Chickasha's two losses came by a combined five points.
The Lady Chicks played Class 3A No. 5 Millwood in the first round and hung around throughout the game. The Lady Chicks ended up falling by four points, 34-30.
Chickasha faced Class 5A No. 17 Guymon in their second game and had to rally to make the game close. Chickasha rallied from a double-digit deficit to take the lead in the fourth quarter, but the Lady Tigers ended up with a 44-43 victory.
Chickasha fell to the seventh-place game and will play Capitol Hill on Saturday. The game will start at 10 a.m.
