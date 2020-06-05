The Chickasha baseball program will begin playing games next week.
Chickasha has released its high school schedule and will open its summer season Monday in Chickasha. Chickasha has games scheduled for 10 days throughout June and the early portion of July.
Chickasha will play three games next week, hosting Elgin Monday at 6 p.m. and Lawton Eisenhower Tuesday at 6 p.m. Chickasha will be on the road Thursday, facing Kingfisher at 5:30 p.m.
Chickasha will host Bridge Creek June 15 at 5 p.m. and will play at Bridge Creek at 5 p.m. the following day.
Chickasha will be at Washington June 19 for an 11 a.m. game and will host Washington June 22 at 11 a.m. Chickasha will then host Comanche June 23 at 5 p.m.
Chickasha will play a couple of Lawton schools June 25 in Lawton. Chickasha has scheduled those games for noon and 2 p.m. Chickasha will finish its summer schedule July 6 at Comanche at 5 p.m.
According to Chickasha’s plan for Summer athletics, Chickasha will be following COVID-19 protocols.
