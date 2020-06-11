Editor's note: This story will be online only.
The Chickasha baseball team took the field in competitive action earlier this week, opening summer play at home.
Chickasha was able to begin play after a long layoff because of the coronavirus pandemic. After a loss to Elgin in its summer opener, Chickasha has won three games in a row entering play on Thursday.
Chickasha suffered a 9-3 loss to Elgin in its opener Monday at Elliott Field in Chickasha, but the Fightin' Chicks rallied for a 7-6 victory in the second game.
Chickasha hosted Lawton Eisenhower Tuesday and swept a doubleheader against its opponent, winning by scores of 12-2 and 4-1. Chickasha trailed 1-0 in the 12-2 win before pulling away.
With Chickasha down 1-0 in the bottom of the first inning, Cash Jay tied things up with a base hit. Chickasha ended the first inning with a 2-1 lead. Up 3-2, Chickasha scored six runs in the bottom half of the third inning to extend its lead to seven runs.
With Chickasha leading 11-2 in the bottom half of the fifth inning, Braxton Givens sealed the victory with a base hit.
Chickasha will play in Kingfisher at 5:30 p.m. today.
