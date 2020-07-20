Chickasha

There will be a Chickasha baseball camp next week at Elliott Field.

There will be a Chickasha baseball camp next week.

From July 27 through July 29, there will be a baseball camp for those who are 6 years old all the way up to eighth grade. The camp will last from 9 a.m. to noon each day and costs $65 for the entire camp — or $25 daily for less than the entire three days — per the flyer.

According to the flyer, registration for the camp will take place at 8:15 a.m. July 27. Anyone wanting to take care of registration before the first day of camp or wanting more information can contact head coach Jeff Brewer at 405-740-6636.

The flyer states that attendees should bring a hat, glove, bat and cleats or shoes. The camp will take place at Elliott Field and will focus on different aspects of the game. 



 
 
 
 
 
 

