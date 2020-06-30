For the sixth time during the team's summer league, the Chickasha baseball reached double-digit runs.
Chickasha got a strong offensive performance from Cash Jay against Fletcher on Tuesday during its 10-6 win over the Wildcats at Elliott Field in Chickasha. Jay put together a 3-for-4 performance at the plate and drove in six of the team's 10 runs.
Chickasha took the lead in the bottom of the first inning, scoring three runs before adding five more in the second inning. Jay started the scoring for Chickasha with a base hit. A.J. Scifres also drove in a run with a base hit in the inning.
Jay stepped up in a big way in the second inning. With the Fightin' Chicks leading 4-0 and having the bases loaded, Jay ripped a double to clear the bases and give his team a 7-0 lead. Logan Palesano's sacrifice fly put Chickasha on top 8-0.
But Fletcher did end up hanging around throughout the game and scored four runs in the third inning. Chickasha had somewhat of an answer for those four runs, and it was Jay who stepped up a third time.
Following a Joseph Victery base hit, Jay ended up sending the ball over the fence in left field for a two-run home run and put Chickasha on top 10-4.
Fletcher added its final two runs to the scoreboard in the sixth inning, but Chickasha was able to stop the rally and end the game.
Jay ended up being one of three Chickasha players with multiple hits in the victory. Scifres and Victery also accomplished that.
Chickasha completed a sweep of Fletcher with a victory in the second game.
