The Chickasha baseball team had a strong Tuesday this week.
The Fightin' Chicks faced the Comanche Indians at Elliott Field in Chickasha during summer play. Chickasha reached double-digit runs for the fifth time during summer play in a 12-3 victory over the Indians.
Chickasha started scoring in the bottom half of the first inning. After Kaden Stephenson was hit by a pitch to lead off the game, Cash Jay delivered an RBI single to give Chickasha a 1-0 lead.
Chickasha led 2-0 heading to the second inning and 4-0 heading to the third inning. Comanche trailed 4-2 entering the bottom of the third, but Chickasha pulled away by scoring its final eight runs of the game.
A Luke Johnson RBI single and Jacob Rempe RBI sacrifice fly gave the team a 6-2 lead. After Bailey Silvus brought a runner across home plate by drawing a walk, Stephenson plated two runs with a base hit.
Jay's hit in the third inning gave the Fightin' Chicks a 10-2 lead. Joseph Victery got the ball in play, and Chickasha was able to add its final two runs to the scoreboard.
Chickasha took a second game from Comanche to complete the sweep.
