A couple of Chickasha athletes broke state powerlifting records.
Ben Bowens and Alli Bordwine competed at their respective state powerlifting competitions last week. Bowens broke two state records in his weight class, and Bordwine broke one record in her division.
According to coach Joe Molder, Bowens actually broke the squat record twice at 168 pounds. Molder said that Bowens broke the original record of 525 pounds with a lift of 530 pounds and followed that up with a lift of 565 pounds.
Bowens won the state title in his division with a record-breaking total weight of 1,380 pounds.
As a team, Chickasha finished second in Class 4A.
Bordwine competed in the 150-pound division. She broke the state bench record with a lift of 145 pounds.
Across junior high and high school, Chickasha had multiple state champions. The results are online at https://www.ofbcapowerlifting.com and https://www.ogpca.com.
