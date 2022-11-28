Alex Public Schools is proud to announce that Senior Captain cheerleader, Delaney Chambers, will represent varsity spirit in the Pearl Harbor Memorial Parade in Honolulu, Hawaii, from Dec. 4-9, 2022.
Cheerleaders and dancers who are invited to perform in the Pearl Harbor Memorial Parade are part of a select group of All-Americans identified at Varsity Spirit summer camps across the country. All-Americans are based on superior cheerleading or dance skills as well as leadership skills at camps. The Alex Longhorn cheer team attended UCA Camp at Oklahoma University on June 16-18, where Delaney was selected as an All-American. Only the top 12% of the cheerleaders and dancers from Varsity Spirit camps earn the chance to participate in a performance of this caliber.
Delaney will perform with Varsity Spirit All-Americans in an exclusive performance prior to the opening ceremony of the parade, and then be a part of the parade before thousands of fans lining the streets of Waikiki Beach. This trip marks the 81st Anniversary of the attack on Pearl Harbor. The parade theme is "remembering the past and celebrating our future."
Besides being able to perform for true national heroes, athletes will have the opportunity to meet cheerleaders and dancers from across the nation and enjoy a memorable trip to the Pearl Harbor Memorial and the USS Missouri Battleship.
"I am so thankful for this amazing once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. I am excited to perform with cheerleaders from all over the country and share this experience with them," Chambers said.
