A former Drover standout continues to make history.
Having already finished her legendary college playing career on the University of Science & Arts of Oklahoma softball team, former Drover standout Emily Cerny is not done playing the sport. Her latest accomplishment included her signing to play professional softball in Women’s Professional Fastpitch.
The Oklahoma City Spark already had multiple Chickasha connections, having former Chickasha star Lynnsie Elam on the roster and current Science & Arts head coach Jadyn Wallis on staff as a pitching coach. And now, the Spark can add Cerny to that list of connections.
The Spark and Science & Arts both announced that Cerny signed with the Spark to play professional softball and team back up with Wallis. But that is not all that Cerny accomplished.
According to the school, Cerny became the first former NAIA player to join the WPF.
And Cerny’s success at the college level shows just how Cerny has been able to make it to the next level. Cerny dominated during her career with the Drovers and became the all-time winningest pitcher in NAIA history.
The record for most career wins is just one record that Cerny broke during her time in college, whether it be a national record or a school record. Her list of accomplishments includes getting named NAIA Pitcher of the Year multiple times to go with plenty of other awards as well.
Cerny — a Newcastle graduate — helped bring a national title to Science & Arts as a freshman in 2018 and was named NAIA Softball World Series MVP for helping the Drovers make their run to the title.
Cerny is now on a Spark team with the second-best record in the WPF. The team is currently 13-9 this season.
