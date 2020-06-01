Bushwood Golf and Country Club is bringing back the Washita Valley Invitational Golf Tournament in July.
The club will hold the 92nd edition of the tournament July 3-5. Those participating can play a practice round July 2, and the club will hold different contests that day. The cost of entry to the tournament is $200, and the club announced the tournament’s largest payout of $15,000.
The tournament will consist of seven flights (Championship, A through F). The top three placers in the Championship Flight and top four finishers in the other flights can win guaranteed money. The tournament's format will be stroke play.
The number to sign up is 405-224-1250. Spaces in flights are limited.
Cody Burrows has claimed four of the past five tournament titles, including back-to-back titles the past two years.
