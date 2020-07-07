Cody Burrows can claim the Washita Valley Invitational Golf Tournament title for at least another year.
The former Chickasha and Oral Roberts University golfer continued his dominance at the 92nd edition of the tournament. The three rounds took place Friday through Sunday at Bushwood Golf and Country Club in Chickasha.
Competing in the Championship Flight, Burrows won his third Washita Valley title in a row and has won five of the last six Washita Valleys.
On his way to the title, Burrows recorded three rounds in the 60s. He shot scores of 64, 65 and 62 on his way to a score of 19-under par. According to owner Max Stewart, Burrows' score is a Washita Valley record. Tyler Yarborough held the previous record.
With his final score of 191, Burrows finished 13 strokes ahead of the second-place finisher. The second-place finisher — Chad Randle — coached Burrows at Chickasha.
Randle shot a 204 at the tournament and finished two strokes ahead of the third-place finisher, Scott Newell, and his 206.
A Flight
Colby Powell finished first in the A Flight, finishing with a score of 209. Chris Karch finished second in the flight with a score of 214.
Seth DeHart and Brandon Troutman each shot 215 to finish in a tie for third in the flight.
B Flight
Only three strokes separated the first-place finisher and fourth-place finisher in the B Flight. Chad Jerman ended up winning the flight with a score of 225.
Gary Allen shot a 226 to finish second and one stroke behind the champion of the flight. Kody Schenk finished third with a 227, and Chad Williams finished fourth in the flight with a 228.
C Flight
Kennedy Ishee — a former ORU golfer — won the C Flight. She ended up with a score of 228. Brock Jerman and Jared Blanchard each shot 230 to tie for second.
Ricky Schwenk and Mike Stone tied at 232 to round out the top four places in the flight.
D Flight
Joe Molder won the D Flight by recording a score of 246. Moose Blanchard finished second and two strokes behind with a score of 248.
David Nye's score of 250 was good enough for third place in the flight. Steven Treaster and Kelly Burrows both shot 252 to tie for fourth in the flight.
E Flight
John Waganer won the E Flight with a score of 258. Bill Daugherty took second with a score of 261.
Jerry Layman finished third with a 267, and Terry Eaton shot a 268 to finish fourth.
F Flight
Jerry Glenn's score of 273 was good enough to win the F Flight. Rick Cotner took second place with a score of 276.
Rodney Peters finished third with a score of 277, and Jake Crase finished fourth with a score of 283.
