The Oklahoma Coaches Association has recognized players across boys basketball in Oklahoma.
The OCA recently released its All-State teams and also gave out All-Star by Class recognition. Three area players earned All-State recognition from the OCA, and the coaches association also selected multiple area players as all-stars.
Minco had two players achieve All-State status, and Cyril also had a player land on one of the OCA's All-State lists. All three players got named to the Small West All-State team.
Minco's Cooper Shirley and Nick Burchfield each received All-State recognition. Cyril's Hayden Big Soldier also picked up All-State recognition from the OCA.
Class B
Big Soldier also received All-Star by Class status. He earned that status on the Class B West team.
Class 2A
Both Shirley and Burchfield were named all-stars in Class 2A.
Minco had a third player receive a spot on the Class 2A West All-Star team. Austin Brothers also earned an All-Star by Class spot.
Class 4A
The Blanchard Lions had two players named all-stars on the Class 4A West All-Star team. Caleb Reed and Whit Carpenter both received that recognition from the OCA.
The OCA also named Bridge Creek's Gunner Korstjens to the 4A West All-Star team.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.