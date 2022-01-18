RUSH SPRINGS — The Minco boys began their tournament run with a big win.
The Minco Bulldogs — ranked 19th in Class 2A — faced the Ninnekah Owls in Rush Springs on Monday. The two teams met in the opening round of the Grady County Tournament.
Ninnekah kept the game close for a little while, but Minco proved to be too much and pulled away in a 68-40 victory over the Owls. Minco only led by five points after the first quarter.
Minco's 3-pointers helped the Bulldogs throughout the game. The Bulldogs hit double-digit 3-pointers in the win over Ninnekah.
The Bulldogs hit three long-range shots in the first quarter and held a 12-7 lead after the period. The Bulldogs hit five more 3s in the second quarter and outscored Ninnekah 23-10 to lead 35-17 at halftime.
The Bulldogs ended up extending their lead in the third quarter. They took a 21-point lead to the fourth quarter before winning by 28 points.
Nate Dacus played a key role in Minco's offensive onslaught. He managed to hit eight 3-pointers in the win, and he recorded 27 points for the Bulldogs.
Ninnekah's JJ Jerdee surpassed the 20-point mark in the loss.
Dacus and Jerdee were not the only players to reach double figures.
Another result
The other Monday game in that bracket featured the Verden Tigers and Lexington Bulldogs.
Despite Verden's Ryder Choate putting up 15 points, the Tigers were no match for the Bulldogs in their opening game of the tournament.
Next up
Minco advanced to a Friday semifinal at approximately 5:20 p.m. Lexington advanced to a Friday semifinal at approximately 8 p.m.
Ninnekah fell to a consolation semifinal at approximately 5:20 p.m. Thursday. Verden fell to a consolation semifinal at approximately 8 p.m. Thursday.
