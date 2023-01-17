Two more teams advanced to the boys' semifinals.
The Minco Bulldogs and Verden Tigers were able to secure semifinal spots during Grady County Tournament action in Verden on Tuesday. Class 2A No. 16 Minco rolled to a 78-32 victory over Rush Springs before Verden outlasted Ninnekah in a 53-48 game.
Minco will play Dibble at approximately 8 p.m. Friday, and Verden will play Lexington at approximately 5:20 p.m. Rush Springs will play Amber-Pocasset at approximately 8 p.m. Thursday, and Ninnekah will play Alex at approximately 5:20 p.m.
Minco vs. Rush Springs
Minco never had much trouble in its tournament opener. Rush Springs scored an early basket to make a 4-0 game a 4-2 game, but the Bulldogs gradually built their lead and led 20-4 after the first quarter.
Rush Springs was able to reach double digits in the second quarter, scoring 10 points in the period. However, Minco still won the second quarter by scoring 18 points to lead 38-14 at halftime.
Minco got contributions from several players, including five players with at least eight points. Kade Anthony recorded 17 points for the Bulldogs, and Brady Harris had 13 points.
Verden vs. Ninnekah
Verden and Ninnekah each had trouble getting separation throughout the game. Neither team was able to pull away until Verden put the game away with free throws.
Down 45-44 in the fourth quarter, Verden scored to go up one and was able to keep the lead the rest of the game.
In a close game, two players had massive performances.
Ninnekah's JJ Jerdee dropped 31 points in the loss. Ryder Choat surpassed 20 points for Verden and hit clutch shots throughout the game.
