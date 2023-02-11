The Verden Lady Tigers rallied to survive elimination.
Competing in the first round of Class A district play in Verden on Friday, the Lady Tigers had to overcome an early offensive onslaught from Konawa or see their season end. And the Lady Tigers came up with a response after Konawa hit seven 3-pointers and scored 28 points in the first half.
Verden held Konawa to one 3-point make and just 10 points in the second half en route to a comeback victory. The Lady Tigers outscored their opponent 13-2 in the fourth quarter and secured a regional tournament spot by earning a hard-fought 41-38 victory.
Konawa jumped out to a 7-0 lead before Ashlyn Wilson got Verden on the board with a 3-pointer. But another Konawa scoring run put Verden in a 13-3 hole in the first quarter.
But Verden responded early and often and went on a 7-0 run to get its deficit to three before trailing by six after the first quarter.
Terra Downes provided an offensive spark for the Lady Tigers and helped keep the game close, scoring 10 of her 15 points in the first half and seven points in the second quarter. She scored Verden's first seven points of the period.
Konawa still maintained some separation at halftime, going to the second half with a 28-21 advantage.
But Verden came out and quickly put scoreboard pressure on its opponent, tying the game with a 7-0 run to start the second half. Sharee Willis scored the final four points in that 7-0 run to tie the game.
In a game of responses, Konawa finished the quarter on an 8-0 run. But Verden ended up having the last laugh.
Verden scored the first 10 points of the fourth quarter and took its first lead of the game in the fourth quarter. Downes hit a pair of free throws to put Verden up 38-36.
Konawa then scored its only two points, and Verden's Kadee Bradford scored the final three points by hitting three free throws. Bradford ended the game with 13 points.
Verden now has a regional spot secure and will play Class A No. 4 Riverside tonight for the district title. Verden is two losses away from elimination.
Other teams
Both Alex teams won elimination games Friday and secured regional spots. Both Cyril teams avoided elimination games and had byes.
