RUSH SPRINGS — Consolation champions got crowned at the Grady County Tournament on Saturday.
The two consolation championship games featured the same schools, Dibble and Verden. In the end, the Verden girls and Dibble boys came out victorious.
The Verden Lady Tigers took down Dibble by a score of 54-37, and the Dibble Demons beat Verden 54-37.
Verden
The Lady Tigers started to pull away from Dibble in the third quarter, and they blew the game open in the fourth quarter.
Dibble grabbed a lead in the third quarter after trailing by three points at halftime. The Lady Demons went on a scoring run and took a 28-27 lead over Verden.
But Verden came up with a scoring run of its own. Kadee Bradford scored six points in a row for Verden, and the Lady Tigers scored eight points in a row to go up 35-28 over Dibble.
Verden led 37-30 after three quarters.
After scoring the final two points of the third quarter, Verden blew the game open by extending that run in the fourth quarter. That 2-0 run became a 10-0 run that gave the Lady Tigers a 15-point lead and command of the game.
The combination of Bradford and Haley Edwards almost matched Dibble's point total, combining for 36 points. Bradford put up 19 points in the win, and Edwards chipped in 17 points for the Lady Tigers.
Dibble
After scoring 10 points in the first quarter, Dibble put up 21 points in the second quarter.
Dibble led 10-8 after the first quarter, but the Demons led by 11 at halftime. Dibble outscored Verden 21-12 in the second quarter and led 31-20 at halftime.
Dibble and Verden were tied at 12 in the second quarter before Dibble went up double digits with a scoring run. The Demons put up 15 points in a row to take a 27-12 lead in the second quarter before leading by 11 at halftime.
Verden cuts its deficit to single digits in the third quarter, but Dibble's lead was too much to overcome.
Dibble's Eli Rimer scored 23 points in the victory.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.