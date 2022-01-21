EDITOR'S NOTE: This story will be online only.
The consolation finals have their teams.
The Grady County Tournament consolation semifinals took place in Rush Springs on Thursday. Saturday's consolation championship games will feature the same two schools.
Verden and Dibble can claim consolation titles Saturday.
Girls
The Verden Lady Tigers started the third day of the tournament against the Lexington Lady Bulldogs. Verden pulled away in the second half and picked up a 50-40 victory over Lexington.
The Dibble Lady Demons competed in Thursday's third game and faced the Ninnekah Lady Owls. The Lady Demons also pulled away in the second half and picked up a 49-34 victory.
Dibble and Verden will play their final game of the tournament at 11 a.m.
Boys
The Dibble Demons pulled away from Ninnekah in the fourth quarter. Dibble trailed by three after three quarters but picked up a 45-36 victory.
Verden ran past Rush Springs in a consolation semifinal. The Tigers earned a 68-37 victory.
Dibble and Verden will play at 12:30 p.m.
