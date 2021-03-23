A University of Science and Arts of Oklahoma women's basketball player earned a postseason honor.
Zaria Dorsey added another honor to her growing list Monday after the Women's Basketball Coaches Association announced its list of All-Americans. The WBCA released a team of 10 All-Americans, and Dorsey made the team.
Along with being named an All-American, Dorsey received multiple Sooner Athletic Conference honors, earning the Player of the Week honor multiple times throughout the season. The SAC also named her the conference's Newcomer of the Year and first-team All-SAC.
Dorsey averaged a double-double for a USAO team that ended the season with a record of 14-4. She also finished in the top five of the SAC in multiple statistical categories.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.