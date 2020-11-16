The University of Science and Arts of Oklahoma women's basketball team picked up a dominant home win last week.
The Drovers took on Southwestern Assemblies of God University in Chickasha on Saturday, picking up their third win in four games. USAO moved to 3-1 on the season with an 88-69 victory over its opponent.
USAO's only loss this season came to second-ranked Wayland Baptist University.
USAO's offense showed plenty of balance in the win. Five players — led by Zaria Dorsey's 20 points — ended up scoring in double figures.
USAO won three of the four quarters, including two by at least 12 points. The two teams were tied at five early in the game, but the Drovers used a 14-0 run to take control.
USAO's 14-0 run included four 3-pointers and included two treys from Tori James. James ended the game with 18 points and six 3-pointers for the Drovers.
USAO went to the second quarter with a 25-12 lead.
After scoring the final three points of the first quarter, USAO scored the first eight points of the second quarter to push its lead to 21. The Drovers built a lead of 26 points in the first half and took a 49-24 lead to the second half after a 24-12 second quarter.
The Drovers added to their lead in the third quarter, extending it to 35 points after James hit another trey to make the score 65-30. USAO took a 71-42 lead to the final quarter.
SAGU did make a run in the fourth quarter and outscored USAO by 10 in the final period, but its deficit was too large to cause any real threat.
Jordan Bloomfield (14 points), Kaytlen Johnson (13) and Milagros Carrera (12) all reached double figures with Dorsey and James. Johnson finished the game with a double-double, recording 10 of the team's 25 assists.
USAO had the advantage in multiple statistical categories, including makes from beyond the arc. USAO outscored SAGU by 21 points from long range, making 11 3-pointers in the win.
The Drovers shot 41.5% from the field in the win and held SAGU to just 30% from the field.
