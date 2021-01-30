The University of Science and Arts of Oklahoma women’s basketball team bounced back from a loss.
Looking to bounce back from their first Sooner Athletic Conference loss of the season, the Drovers traveled to Siloam Springs, Arkansas. USAO trailed early but pulled away for a 74-45 victory over John Brown University on Saturday.
USAO held JBU to single digits in three of the game’s four quarters. On offense, three USAO players had double-digit points.
JBU scored the first five points of the game, but USAO eventually took the lead in the first quarter. Two points from Kaytlen Johnson gave the Drovers their first lead of the game, making the score 8-7.
Johnson also put USAO ahead 10-9 in the first quarter, and USAO never trailed after taking that 10-9 lead. The Drovers scored the final four points of the period and led 12-9 after one quarter of play.
USAO pulled away in the second quarter, outscoring JBU 24-9 to lead 36-18 at halftime. JBU outscored USAO 22-20 in the third quarter, but USAO responded with an 18-5 victory in the fourth quarter.
USAO’s Milagros Carrera led all scorers in the victory, finishing the game with 17 points. Zaria Dorsey ended the game with 15 points and 15 rebounds.
Johnson had 10 points for the Drovers. According to USAO's athletic department, Johnson became the program's leader in assists during the win.
USAO shot 50.8% from the field in the win and held JBU to just 25.8% from the field.
USAO moved to 9-3 on the season, advancing to 6-1 in the SAC.
