After not holding a lead until overtime on Thursday, the University of Science and Arts of Oklahoma women’s basketball team never trailed in Saturday’s game.
The Drovers took on Central Christian College of Kansas and jumped out to a 6-0 start in Chickasha. The Drovers nearly reached the century mark and ended up with a 99-52 victory.
USAO found itself with a double-digit lead by the end of the first quarter.
The Drovers continued to build on their lead in the second quarter and finished the first half on a long scoring run. USAO finished the second quarter on an 11-0 run and took a 48-21 lead to the second half.
Jessica Palmer scored the final five points of the 11-0 run to end the half and scored two points just before the buzzer to give the Drovers their 27-point lead at halftime.
CCC opened the second half on an 8-2 run, but USAO ended up finishing the period on a 21-2 run. The Drovers led by 40 after three quarters.
Five USAO players scored double-digit points in the victory. Zaria Dorsey (19 points), Alex Miller (18), Palmer (15), Milagros Carrera (10) and Tori James (10) made up the team’s double-digit scorers.
USAO has now won three games in a row and is 6-2 on the season. The Drovers are also 3-0 in Sooner Athletic Conference play.
