With the University of Science and Arts of Oklahoma women's basketball team needing a basket, Kaytlen Johnson stepped up.
After trailing by 21 points in the first half and 19 points at halftime, USAO found itself down by just three points late in its game at Langston University on Thursday. With USAO down 83-80, Kaytlen Johnson stepped up and buried a 3-pointer to tie the game.
USAO ended up taking down Langston 97-93 in overtime, moving to 5-2 on the season and 2-0 in the Sooner Athletic Conference. USAO trailed 50-31 at halftime before outscoring Langston 52-33 in the second half and 14-10 in overtime.
USAO picked up momentum throughout the third quarter and managed to only trail by seven points after three quarters. The Drovers got within four points in the third quarter.
USAO tied the game at 67 in the fourth quarter but could not take the lead. USAO's first lead of the game did not come until the overtime period.
After falling behind 86-83 in the overtime period, USAO scored 10 points in a row to go up by seven. Johnson hit a pair of free throws to give the Drovers their first lead of the game.
The Drovers were able to hold on for a comeback victory.
Three USAO players scored double-digit points in the win. Alex Miller's 23 points led USAO, and Johnson was not far behind with her 21 points. Milagros Carrera added 18 points for the Drovers.
