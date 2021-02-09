The University of Science and Arts of Oklahoma women's basketball team used a second-half scoring run to pull away from the Aggies of Oklahoma Panhandle State University.
After an OPSU free throw cut its deficit to four points, USAO rattled off 14 points in a row during the third quarter and fourth quarter in Chickasha on Tuesday. USAO ended up with an 82-64 victory over its Sooner Athletic Conference opponent.
Led by a pair of 3-pointers from Tori James, USAO jumped out to a quick 7-0 lead over its opponent. USAO also got a pair of 3-pointers from Milagros Carrera in the quarter, and her second make from long range gave the Drovers a double-digit lead.
The Drovers went to the second quarter with a 20-10 advantage over OPSU, but the Aggies managed to hang around in the second quarter.
The Aggies scored 12 of the quarter's first 18 points and climbed to within four points of the Drovers. USAO answered with a 6-0 run to go up by 10 points again and finished the half with a 36-28 advantage.
OPSU was able to pull within two points in the third quarter, making the score 40-38. But the Drovers got their lead back to double digits by the end of the period.
Carrera made a basket while being fouled and hit the ensuing free throw to put USAO up 55-45. USAO held that 55-45 lead heading to the fourth quarter and continued to build on it as the game wound down.
The Drovers got a game-high 26 points from Zaria Dorsey and 17 points from Carrera. Nahemiah Johnson provided a spark off the bench, scoring 10 points for the Drovers.
USAO has won its last three games and is now 11-3 on the season. The Drovers have only lost once in conference play.
