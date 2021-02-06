A double-digit deficit in the first half was not too much for the University of Science and Arts of Oklahoma women's basketball team to overcome.
The Drovers overcame Southwestern Christian University's quick start and ended up with a double-digit victory in Chickasha on Saturday. The Drovers trailed by 16 points multiple times in the first half before securing an 87-73 victory.
USAO scored just 11 points in the first quarter but scored 24 points in the second quarter, 23 points in the third quarter and 29 points in the fourth quarter.
After SCU scored 26 points and led by 15 after the first quarter, USAO held its opponent to 26 total points throughout the next two quarters. USAO also led by six points after three quarters.
Milagros Carrera led the Drovers with 28 points and provided a needed scoring burst in the second quarter to help the Drovers cut their deficit to single digits. She scored 13 of her 28 points in the second quarter and scored the first five points of a 9-0 run that got the Drovers within six points.
USAO went to halftime down by six, 41-35. The Drovers never trailed after Zaria Dorsey made a basket to tie the game at 46 in the third quarter.
The Drovers never led until they went up 49-46 in the third quarter. Carrera buried one of her five triples to give USAO the lead for good.
USAO's lead grew to 17 before ending up at 14 points. Three other USAO players joined Carrera with double-digit points.
Dorsey and Kaytlen Johnson each had 17 points in the win. Alex Miller ended the game with 11 points.
SCU's Thamires Andrade dropped a game-high 33 points in the team's loss. Gillian Snowder and Jamie Clarke also reached double figures.
Carrera also had 10 rebounds and was one of two Drovers to record a double-double. Johnson also grabbed 10 rebounds for the Drovers.
USAO improved to 10-3 on the season. The Drovers have won seven of their eight games in Sooner Athletic Conference play.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.