The University of Science and Arts of Oklahoma women's basketball team's win streak continues to grow.
The Drovers won their fifth game in a row last week, defeating Langston University. After coming back from a double-digit deficit to beat Langston in overtime earlier this season, USAO defeated its opponent 88-75 in Chickasha on Saturday.
Multiple stretches of play helped Langston in the first half. Langston ended the first quarter on a 14-4 run to grab a 27-24 lead after one quarter. USAO's opponent went on a 12-1 run in the second quarter to go up 41-35.
But the Drovers picked up momentum heading to the second half, ending the first half on a 7-0 run to go up 42-41. Tori James hit one of her four 3-pointers to give USAO that 42-41 advantage over Langston.
Milagros Carrera gave the Drovers a double-digit lead in the third quarter, and USAO held a 67-58 lead heading to the fourth quarter. USAO's lead grew in the fourth quarter, getting up to 17 points in the period before settling at 13 points.
Carrera led the Drovers, dropping 32 points in the victory. She was one of three USAO players to reach double figures.
James had 14 points for the Drovers, and Kaytlen Johnson ended the game with 12 points.
USAO moved to 13-3 on the season with the victory and has won 10 of its 11 Sooner Athletic Conference games.
