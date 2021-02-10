The University of Science and Arts of Oklahoma men's basketball team was able to come up with a needed defensive stop.
Mid-America Christian University trailed by one point and had the ball with under a minute left in the second half, and the Drovers — ranked eighth at the time — were able to keep the Evangels from tying the game or taking the lead. USAO ended up with an 80-77 victory over MACU in Chickasha on Tuesday.
MACU managed to get off a last-second shot when down 80-77 but missed it.
USAO threatened to go up double digits in the first half. Gerard Makuntae hit a 3-pointer to give the Drovers a 29-20 lead and hit another trey to give them a 32-23 lead.
But the Evangels never went away when the Drovers were able to get the slightest separation from their opponent. USAO saw its lead shrink to one before going to halftime up 39-35.
MACU was able to take the lead in the second half, and both teams went through several lead changes before USAO was able to hold on. Elvin Rodriguez gave the Drovers a 78-73 lead late in the game, but the Evangels scored the next four points to get within one point on the road.
MACU got a look to take the lead, but Makuntae challenged a shot that did not go in. Cameron Hines completed the scoring, giving USAO a bigger cushion with a pair of free throws.
Hines led all scorers with 24 points in the win. Rodriguez scored 18 points for USAO and scored a majority of those points in the second half.
Makuntae joined Hines and Rodriguez in double figures and had a double-double for the Drovers. He scored 10 points and grabbed 12 rebounds in the win.
USAO moved to 12-2 on the season and moved another game above .500 in Sooner Athletic Conference play.
