An explosive start and a barrage of 3-pointers helped the University of Science and Arts of Oklahoma men's basketball team reach the century mark.
The eighth-ranked Drovers put up 100 points and picked up a victory over a Sooner Athletic Conference foe in Chickasha on Saturday. Three USAO players made at least five 3-pointers, and the Drovers rolled to a 100-80 victory over Southwestern Christian University.
USAO's Cameron Hines and Gerard Makuntae each hit six 3-pointers in the win, and Stephon Hall made five 3-pointers. Those three players all scored at least 20 points in the victory, combining for 68 of the team's 100 points.
USAO ended the game with 18 3-pointers.
USAO never trailed in the victory and opened the game on a 10-0 run. The team's lead grew to 28 points in the first half, and the Drovers went to the second half up 52-27.
USAO ended the first half with two thunderous points after Hines launched a pass to the opposite end of the floor and found Trenton Sandifer. Sandifer then threw down a dunk while being fouled to complete the scoring in the first half.
SCU outscored USAO by five points in the second half but never gave the Drovers a huge scare. USAO's lead grew to 38 points in the second half.
Four USAO players reached double-digit points in the win.
Makuntae and Hines combined for the 12 3-pointers and also combined for 48 points. The two players each had 24 points in the victory.
Hall ended the game with 20 points, and Elvin Rodriguez had 16 points for the Drovers.
USAO advanced to 11-2 on the season. The Drovers are also multiple games above .500 in the SAC.
